“I’m Ready to go Again!” – Lando Norris

After the bitter disappointment of not winning the crazy Russian Grand Prix, Mclaren F1 Team’s Lando Norris is ready to go again at the Intercity Istanbul Park for this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix.

After dominating the entire race, the majority of Formula 1 fans around the world felt heartbroken for Norris, after the British driver made the wrong tyre call in the closing stages during the sudden downpour to lose not only the win but a guaranteed podium. Understandably Norris was visibly emotional after the race but is now feeling much better, having spent time in the simulator going over what went wrong in Sochi.

This could prove to be crucial for Norris with the weather looking uncertain again this weekend, yet another wet grand prix could be upon us. Norris is ready to get back on track and is excited to be heading back to Turkey.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to the track after a disappointing end to the last grand prix. Since then I’ve been spending a lot of time in the simulator, learning from the experience in Russia, and I’m ready to go again.

“The Turkish circuit is a real driver’s track and I’m glad we’re heading back there again after an exciting race last year. The fans out there are really passionate too, so it’ll be great to see them all again. As always, we’ll be working hard to keep up the fight in both Championships. We know how important every race between now and the end of the season is, so we’ll be pushing hard to score as many points as possible.”

“We don’t have a huge amount of data” – Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo like Norris is excited to be heading to Istanbul this weekend, a circuit which usually delivers some exciting racing. The Australian has made sure to spend plenty of time in the simulator, with only one race worth of data at the Intercity Istanbul Park available.

The Honey Badger is hoping to hit the ground running from Free Practice One this weekend, as the fight with Scuderia Ferrari for third in the constructors championship continues to intensify as we reach the closing stages of the season.

“Heading back to Turkey! It’s a cool circuit which often offers up some great racing. We’ve been working hard since the last race to make sure we hit the ground running. Given we only went back there last year, we don’t have a huge amount of data on how best to set the car up, so we’ve been doing work in the sim to learn a bit more and allow us to start strong on Friday.

“The fight for third in the Constructors’ is really tight at the moment and we know that every point counts, so we’re doing everything we can to outscore our competitors at every weekend. We’ve had a good start to the second half of the season, so we head to Turkey looking to retain and build on that momentum as we approach the final third of the season.”