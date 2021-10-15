NASCAR Truck Series

John Hunter Nemechek returning to KBM in 2022

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: James Gilbert/Getty Images

If John Hunter Nemechek wins the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, 2022 will be his title defence campaign. If not, he will get another shot.

Despite speculation about potentially moving up to the Xfinity Series, Nemechek announced Thursday that he will instead remain with Kyle Busch Motorsports in the #4 Toyota for the 2022 season. Crew chief Eric Phillips will continue to serve as his crew chief.

Nemechek joined KBM for his first full Truck season since 2017, and has set the series on fire as he leads all drivers in wins (five), top fives (twelfve), and top tens (fifteen, tied with Todd Gilliland). He won the regular season championship and currently still leads the points with one more race before the Championship Round.

“I came to Kyle Busch Motorsports because it was an opportunity to get back to Victory Lane,” began Nemechek in a press release. “I accomplished my goal of being here for wins and I’m excited to be coming back for more next year. […]

“We have some unfinished business left trying to bring the championship trophy home to KBM this year and then we’ll go to work on the brand new 2022 Tundra so that we can compete for more wins and another championship next year.”

With his successes, fans pondered the possibility pf him ascending the Toyota ladder to the Xfinity Series, where he last raced full-time in 2019. Joe Gibbs Racing, where most KBM drivers graduate to, has a slot open in the #18 with Daniel Hemric‘s departure but will likely be filled by Ty Gibbs, while the #20 is set to be vacated by Harrison Burton as he goes to the Cup Series. In addition to limited starts in JGR’s multi-driver #54, Nemechek has also driven for Sam Hunt Racing in two races, though the team has not revealed their 2022 plans for the #26.

“It’s been refreshing to see John Hunter get the No. 4 Tundra back out front leading laps, winning races and competing for a championship this year like it had in the past and it’s important for us that we are able to keep him in that seat for another season,” said team owner Kyle Busch. Busch and Nemechek finished 1–2 thrice in 2021. “In addition to the accomplishments of the #4 team this season, the efforts that John Hunter and Eric have put in behind the scenes have helped keep that winning edge of performance in our whole programme.”

Share
1212 posts

About author
History major at San Jose State University and lifelong motorsports fan who covers NASCAR and the Stadium Super Trucks.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Truck Series

Bill McAnally teams switch to Chevrolet for 2022

By
1 Mins read
Bill McAnally’s NASCAR teams, known as Bill McAnally Racing in the ARCA Menards Series and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the NASCAR Trucks, will switch from Toyota to Chevrolet in 2022. GMS Racing will be a technical ally.
NASCAR Truck Series

John Wes Townley, NASCAR Truck race winner, killed in shooting

By
1 Mins read
John Wes Townley, a NASCAR Truck Series regular who is long associated with the bright yellow Zaxby’s family sponsorship, was shot and killed in a home in Athens, Georgia. He was 31.
NASCAR Truck Series

Austin Hill not returning to Hattori in 2022

By
1 Mins read
Austin Hill will not return to Hattori Racing Enterprises for 2022. His future plans have yet to be revealed, but he hopes to move up to the Xfinity Series.