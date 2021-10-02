Formula 1Formula 2Formula 3

Junior Team has ‘Strength and Depth’ as Red Bull Look to the Future – Horner

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Christian Horner says there is ‘strength in depth’ in the Red Bull Junior Team as they look to the next future talents that will be in consideration for a promotion to Formula 1.

In 2021, Red Bull’s young driver programme promoted Japanese racer Yuki Tsunoda to the Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda team in place of Daniil Kvyat, meaning six of the current grid have, at some point, been a part of the Junior Team.

Tsunoda joined Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly, Sebastian Vettel, Carlos Sainz Jr. and Daniel Ricciardo in being brought into Formula 1 by Red Bull, while in 2022, Alexander Albon will re-join the grid and make it a super seven. 

But looking to the future, Red Bull have a number of young drivers coming through the ranks in both FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3, and Horner says there are plenty of options for Red Bull and plenty of decisions to make regarding those making waves in junior formulae.

“We have this group of young talent coming through,” said Horner to Formula1.com. “We have Liam Lawson and Jüri Vips in F2, we have got Dennis Hauger leading the way in F3 and an exciting young American, Jak Crawford.

“So, there is strength and depth in the junior programme.”

As well as the forementioned drivers, Red Bull also have in their ranks Formula 2 race winner Jehan Daruvala as well as Formula 3 stars Jonny Edgar and Ayuma Iwasa, while 2022 will see the arrival of Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine frontrunner Isack Hadjar.

Jack Doohan, who like Hauger is a Red Bull-supported driver rather than a fully-fledged member of the Red Bull Junior Team, has also been tipped for success and is likely to be brought into Formula 2 with the backing of the energy drinks company in 2022.

Share
12212 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Pierre Gasly Still in Contention for Red Bull Racing Return in 2023 - Christian Horner

By
2 Mins read
Pierre Gasly will be considered for a return to Red Bull in 2023 if the team decide to change their driver line-up, according to Team Principal Christian Horner.
Formula 1IndyCar

McLaren to Assess O’Wards Formula 1 Potential in Young Drivers’ Test – Zak Brown

By
2 Mins read
Zak Brown says McLaren will begin assessing Pato O’Ward’s chances of joining the Formula 1 grid in the future after the young driver test in Abu Dhabi in December.
Formula 1

Giovinazzi Not Looking at Other Options for 2022 Despite Alfa Romeo Seat Uncertainty

By
1 Mins read
Antonio Giovinazzi has not thought out racing elsewhere in 2022 and is going to do everything he can to ensure he is a Formula 1 driver for Alfa Romeo again next year.