Milesi and Hörr set for FIA WEC Bahrain test in November

Selected by the promoter and organiser of the FIA World Endurance Championship for their exemplary performance and racing skills, Charles Milesi and Laurents Hörr will each get a minimum of 30 laps in the 2021 World Championship winning cars from both Hypercar and LMGTE Pro as part of the official FIA WEC test session.

Competing this season with Belgian LMP2 squad Team WRT, Milesi has had a strong debut season in the WEC including winning the LMP2 category at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Driving alongside strong teammates, Robin Frijns and Ferdinand Habsburg, 20-year-old Milesi has shown incredible pace at the wheel of the Oreca 07 Gibson, culminating in the team being just one point behind JOTA who are currently leading going into the WEC’s final two races.

The Frenchman will get his first taste of Hypercar machinery as he is expected to drive the Toyota GR010 Hybrid, which has become the standout machine with a 51 point advantage in the Hypercar category.

Germany’s Laurents Hörr has been confirmed to test the winning car from this year’s LMGTE Pro category (either the Ferrari 488 GTE Evo or the Porsche 911 RSR – 19). The 24-year-old won the Le Mans Michelin Cup (LMP3) in both 2019 and 2020 and this year Hörr has been racing with DKR Engineering in European Le Mans Series, as well as competing in select sportscar races in the USA.

Credit: FIA World Endurance Championship

The two “rookie” drivers will be given a minimum of 30 laps during the test day, with the five hours of track time also available to other WEC teams should they wish to use it to test other potential drivers ahead of the 2022 season.

Charles Milesi has commented:”I’m really happy with this opportunity, being able to drive a Hypercar and also the one which has won Le Mans this year – it’s unbelievable. I would like to thank everybody, first WRT because we have had an incredible year so far and also the ACO, the WEC and Toyota for this amazing opportunity.“

Laurents Hörr said: “I am very happy and grateful that I have been chosen for this year’s rookie test. It means a lot to me to know that people see my performance as a driver. I am very excited to meet this challenge, as I have never worked with a factory team before.”

Frédéric Lequien, FIA WEC CEO has said:“This is a fantastic opportunity for these talented young drivers to show off their skills and professionalism to teams representing some of the world’s biggest and most successful automotive brands. It is always nice to be able to help some of the hardest working and most naturally skilled drivers in our paddock and we look forward to seeing how Charles and Laurent perform in Bahrain.”