O’Sullivan: I could take risks with nothing to lose

Zak O’Sullivan took his eighth win of his GB3 Championship-winning season at Donington Park on Sunday.

After taking pole on Saturday, he started third for Race 2 and was looking forward to racing with “no pressure”.

The Carlin driver reflected on a win which helped his team win the inaugural GB3 Teams’ Championship.

“I could make pretty risky moves early on, knowing others had more to lose so took advantage of that.

“I put a move on the grass on Bart [Horsten] and a pretty late lunge at the [Melbourne] Hairpin on Reece [Ushijima].”

After making those moves on the two leading Hitech GP cars, O’Sullivan cleared off to win his second race of the weekend by over seven seconds.

“The car was awesome, I managed to pull away and manage the distance, so a perfect start to Sunday.

“No spray means I can pick the braking zones, so that was my target, to make inroads early on so we could have a clear track.”

He admitted it was a slight surprise to win in such tricky conditions, with his team-mate Christian Mansell taking third from Horsten on the final lap.

“In the wet, generally it’s been a struggle this year. At Spa, Christian was a lot faster.

“We’ve done a lot of work behind the scenes, especially in my driving, and at Oulton Park Race 3 was good and this one as well.”

O’Sullivan starts from the back of the reverse-grid for Race 3 on Sunday afternoon, but is positive about the opportunity to close the season with some close racing.

“We’ll see what happens, it should be entertaining. I’m looking forward to it, hopefully it either stays wet or it’s a bit mixed, as I think we’re the only people that can take a big risk to go to slicks.”