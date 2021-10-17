O’Sullivan takes second Donington double of the season

Zak O’Sullivan took his seventh win of a his crowning season at a soaked Donington Park on Sunday, his second of the weekend in as many meetings at the Leicestershire circuit.

The race started behind the Safety Car due to extreme wet conditions.

The Hitech GP pairing of Reece Ushijima and Bart Horsten locked out the front row, ahead of new champion Zak O’Sullivan and the final Hitech of Sebastian Alvarez.

The race began in earnest on the third lap, as the safety car came in.

Horsten ran wide at the Old Hairpin, allowing O’Sullivan to move up the inside into second place.

He got the lead on the same lap as Ushijima ran wide at Goddards.

Tom Lebbon lost his front wing at he end of the first lap, as he tried to move past Roberto Faria.

O’Sullivan had cleared off by the end of Lap 4, extending his lead to three seconds within a single lap.

Meanwhile, Christian Mansell and Roman Bilinski went wheel-to-wheel down the Craner Curves.

Flynn Jackes and Alex Fores both received ten-second penalties for false starts, dropping them down the field.

Bilinski and Ayrton Simmons battled next, from McLeans to the Esses, Bilinski’s switchback opening the gap for Alvarez to close up.

Alvarez put a wheel on the grass and ran deep, allowing the Arden Motorsport and Chris Dittmann Racing pair to settle their differences unhindered.

Simmons would get past Bilinski and make it stick with one of the moves of the season.

After having a look up the inside at McLeans, he slid around the outside of Bilinski at Coppice, who himself lost grip midway through the corner and slid up the track.

Bryce Aron and Branden Oxley found a way past Roberto Faria in the battle for seventh as the Fortec Motorsport driver dropped to ninth.

Faria lost another position to Alvarez at the Melbourne Hairpin, as Frederick Lubin squeezed Tommy Smith onto the kerbs exiting the Old Hairpin.

Mansell spent the last lap harassing his compatriot Horsten, and forced a mistake at Coppice to take third place.

O’Sullivan took the win by over seven seconds, ahead of Ushijima with Mansell completing the podium.

Mikkel Grundtvig starts Race 3 on pole, ahead of the two Douglas Motorsport cars of Reema Juffali and Tommy Smith.

2021 Donington Park Race 2 Results: