USAC assumes sanctioning for Andersen Road to Indy series

The United States Auto Club (USAC) has been named the sanctioning body for the three Road to Indy series operated by Andersen Promotions. On Thursday, Andersen announced USAC will become the race overseer of the USF2000 National Championship, Indy Pro 2000 Championship, and the newly formed USF Juniors. Among USAC’s new responsibilities are licensing and membership management, while IndyCar will still provide race control, timing and scoring, and medical personnel.

USAC is no stranger to IndyCar competition, being the sanctioning body for such events including the Indianapolis 500 from their formation in 1955 to 1979 when Championship Auto Racing Teams (CART) took over as the main body for the highest level of American open-wheel racing. In 1990, USAC assumed sanctioning duties for the newly created USF2000 Championship.

The company also previously ran the Mini-Indy Series, which would be the precursor to Indy Lights, the second and final development tier on the Road to Indy. USAC executive Levi Jones was named director of Indy Lights earlier in October.

“We’ve come full circle and I am very pleased to be back with them and look forward to a long-term relationship,” said Andersen. “USAC Racing is widely recognized for its operation of Midgets, Sprint cars and Silver Crown cars but they are also becoming increasingly prominent in road racing with Porsche and SRO. This is a great sanctioning body and we are proud to be with them.

“I would also like to thank IndyCar, which has sanctioned the Road to Indy since its inception in 2010. IndyCar’s focus is, understandably, on series it owns and operates. We’ll continue to use their services on race weekends and look forward to our ongoing relationship as a support series where our drivers continue along their path toward the NTT IndyCar Series.”

USAC also sanctions a variety of series including the Silver Crown, National Sprint Car and Midget Championships, GT World Challenge America, and the Stadium Super Trucks.