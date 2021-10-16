Ushijima: “Zak drove really well today”

Reece Ushijima took his fifth podium of the season at Donington Park on Saturday, coming home second behind Zak O’Sullivan, who was confirmed as the champion.

The Checkered Flag caught up with the Hitech GP driver in parc fermé, and he was pleased with his performance.

“I’m still satisfied with second but Zak drove really well today. If it went a couple of laps longer, maybe I could have done something but I’m still happy with second.”

Ushijima went for a move around the outside at Redgate on Lap 1, but O’Sullivan was able to hold him off into the Old Hairpin and stay ahead.

“Trust me, there wasn’t a big space! But I thought I could squeeze through, I had a good start and saw the opportunity.

“I still had a bit to make up after a bad couple of rounds, so I thought it would be good to go for it.

“It didn’t work out for the lead but I still gained a place so I’m happy.”

Ushijima will start Race 2 from pole, courtesy of his second-fastest lap in Qualifying. There has been mention around the paddock of rain on Sunday, but the Japanese-American driver is keen for the weather to stay the same.

“Hopefully it’s dry tomorrow, but if it’s wet I’ll still do my best and we’ll see how it goes.”