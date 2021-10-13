“We achieved everything that was on the table” – Mclaren’s Andreas Seidl

Andreas Seidl Team Principal of the Mclaren F1 Team, believes that Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo did everything they could at the wet Turkish Grand Prix, with Norris finishing seventh and Ricciardo thirteenth.

Sunday’s grand prix summed up what was a difficult weekend for Mclaren, the team saw Norris’s chances of finishing third in the driver’s standings take a turn for the worse, after third placed Valtteri Bottas won the race. The team also saw the gap shrink between themselves and Scuderia Ferrari in the constructor’s standings after the Scuderia had a strong race in what were tough conditions for all.

Norris did well to keep himself in the points whereas Ricciardo who started last after taking an engine penalty, struggled to gain any positions due to the challenge of keeping the Intermediate tyres in a good operating window. In the end it could have been a worse outcome for Mclaren, with Seidl highlighting that there was nothing more the team could do.

“We leave Istanbul with six more points in our Constructors’ Championship battle, after finishing P7 and P13. We achieved everything that was on the table for us today. With the pace we had all weekend and the picture unfortunately also not changing today in wet conditions, there wasn’t more we could do together with Lando and Daniel. “

Thanks to everyone here at the track, back home in the factory, our drivers and our colleagues at Mercedes HPP. Everyone worked very hard this weekend. On to the next one.”