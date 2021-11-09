Alpine’s Laurent Rossi: “It was important for us to return to the top ten”

Laurent Rossi says it was pleasing to see the Alpine F1 Team score points in Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix, particularly on the back of their disappointing and compromised performance during Saturday’s Qualifying session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Fernando Alonso found himself eliminated in Q1 of Qualifying, while Esteban Ocon made it through to Q2 despite knowing he would be starting at the back of the field following an engine change and grid penalty.

However, despite a close call with the spun Valtteri Bottas at turn one, Alonso was able to bring the car home in ninth to score two points for the team, while Ocon ended thirteenth after escaping major damage after contact with both Yuki Tsunoda and Mick Schumacher at turn two on lap one.

“After a compromised qualifying yesterday, to be back in the points today shows the fighting spirit of this team,” said Rossi, the Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Cars. “It was important for us to return to the top ten today after the frustration in Austin last time out.

“It was not an easy race – far from it – with Fernando starting in the middle of the pack and Esteban at the back of the grid with the engine penalty. For Fernando, he was a little unfortunate at the start as he had to avoid Bottas’s spin but from there, he drove a very smooth and sensible race to work his way into the points.

“Esteban too had a tricky start and was sandwiched between two cars at Turn 1, which he did well to avoid. Like Fernando, he showed strong race pace and dug in to finish in thirteenth.”

Rossi says Alpine can be pleased with scoring points in Mexico City after recovering from their Saturday difficulties, and it gives the team some additional motivation heading into next weekend’s São Paulo Grand Prix as they battle Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda for fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

“Of course, scoring two points with one car is not our aim but after yesterday’s qualifying, it’s a result we can be pleased with,” said Rossi. “It also gives us additional motivation ready for next weekend in Brazil where we return to more conventional conditions.

“The fight with Alpha Tauri for fifth is now level and we must continue our hard work and commitment to stay on top in the battle.”