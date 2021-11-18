BRDC extends ten-year relationship with GB3 to include GB4

The GB3 Championship will continue its relationship with the British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC) into a tenth successive season in 2022.

The Championship will now be known as the GB3 Championship Partnered by the BRDC

The BRDC will also extend its support to GB3’s new feeder series, the GB4 Championship.

The BRDC and organiser MotorSport Vision (MSV) have worked together since GB3’s first season in 2013, as BRDC F4.

Notable BRDC members to come through the series throughout its various guises include McLaren F1 Team’s Lando Norris and 2014 Champion, Williams Racing driver George Russell, Aston Martin factory driver Ross Gunn, 2017 Intelligent Money British GT Championship Champion Seb Morris and Charlie Robertson.

The BRDC partnership allows GB3 and GB4 drivers entry to the BRDC Clubhouse for competitors and family members at the Championships’ two rounds at Silverstone.

GB3 receives professional media coverage from the BRDC, including online and print communication channels.

Each season’s GB3 Champion will continue to receive the Jim Clark Trophy, presented at the BRDC Annual Awards.

A British GB3 Champion will be eligible for BRDC SuperStar status, an illustrious list including Callum Ilott, Dan Ticktum and Harry King.

All GB3 cars and race suits will bear the BRDC logo, as will paddock vehicles, the podium and the Championship’s social media profiles.

MSV Chief Executive Jonathan Palmer said: “The BRDC has been inspiringly committed and very active in developing and promoting young British driver talent for many years now, and I am delighted that the BRDC will continue to do so with its renewed partnership with GB3, whilst extending that into GB4 too.

“The BRDC Board, and I’m sure all the Club’s members, share my enthusiasm for giving ambitious, frequently modestly-funded British drivers the best opportunities to learn, develop, prove and showcase their talent to give them the best chance to realise their goals, which may be F1, sportscars or touring cars.

“I am extremely proud of particularly George Russell, who came to prominence winning our BRDC F4 Championship in 2014, using that platform to help him on his path to become a star of F1.

“What is critical for such drivers is single-seater series’ that provide high-performance, equal cars at the most affordable cost.

“BRDC F4 did that then, GB3 does it now and our new GB4 Championship will open up even more opportunities for drivers taking their first steps into the sport.

“I’m delighted that the BRDC will continue with us for this next chapter as we celebrate ten seasons of working together in 2022.”

BRDC Vice-President Derek Warwick added, “I am delighted the BRDC will continue to support the GB3 Championship in 2022.

“The relationship with MSV has honed the talent of so many great drivers, dating all the way back to the original BRDC F4 Championship in 2013.

“We are also pleased to extend our support to GB4, a much-needed low-cost single-seater championship for junior drivers.

“Crucially, it will attract talented youngsters who otherwise could not afford the step up from karts to circuit racing, which is great news for British motorsport.

“I congratulate MSV and in particular Jonathan Palmer for his continued drive to make single-seater motorsport affordable for aspiring new racing drivers.”