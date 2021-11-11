Carlin announce Ginetta Junior race-winner Voisin as first 2022 GB3 signing

Inaugural Teams’ Champions Carlin have moved first in the GB3 Championship driver market, promoting 15-year-old Ginetta Junior race-winner Callum Voisin for 2022.

Born in Switzerland, he took seven wins, 11 podiums and two pole positions on the way to sixth place in the standings with R Racing, while older brother Callum Voisin won the GT4 European Series Silver Cup with United Autosports.

He won the joint-most races over 2021, including a clean sweep of three at Brands Hatch in June.

Prior to his debut car racing season, he finished third in the British Karting Championship in 2020, and fourth in the same series in 2019.

The announcement follows a test day with Carlin in the outgoing Tatuus MSV F4-016, with extensive simulator work ongoing before teams receive the new, halo-shod Tatuus MSV-022 chassis for future seasons.

Voisin was excited to get the deal done, and to join a team whose cars finished first, third and 12th in the 2021 standings.

“I am extremely excited to be joining Carlin for the 2022 GB3 Championship,” he said.

“They have impressed me this year with their dominance, and I was blown away by their professionalism when I tested with them.

“I just want to say thank you to Edge Sporting Management for putting this deal together with Carlin, I can’t wait to get started.”

Team Principal Trevor Carlin spoke equally positively about his new recruit.

“We are so pleased to welcome Callum to the team.

“We’ve watched him race over the course of the 2021 season and been impressed with his driving and his general attitude in the paddock.

“I have no doubt that Callum will be able to integrate himself well with our GB3 team and hit the ground running over the winter test season, and when the Championship begins next year.”