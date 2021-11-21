Christian Horner Given Official Warning By FIA Over “Rogue Marshal” Comment

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, has been given an official warning by the FIA, after comments he made following the announcement before the race, that Max Verstappen had been awarded a five-place grid penalty for ignoring double-waved yellow flags in qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Horner breached Article 12.2.2 f) and 12.2.1 k) of the FIA International Sporting Code.

The Red Bull Team Principal referred to the marshal who was waving the double-waved yellow flag as “rogue”, he has since offered an apology to the marshal who accepted it.

After being summoned, Horner has offered to take part in the 2022 FIA International Stewards Programme early next year.