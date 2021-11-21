Formula 1

Christian Horner Given Official Warning By FIA Over “Rogue Marshal” Comment

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Mark Thompson/ Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, has been given an official warning by the FIA, after comments he made following the announcement before the race, that Max Verstappen had been awarded a five-place grid penalty for ignoring double-waved yellow flags in qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Horner breached Article 12.2.2 f) and 12.2.1 k) of the FIA International Sporting Code.

The Red Bull Team Principal referred to the marshal who was waving the double-waved yellow flag as “rogue”, he has since offered an apology to the marshal who accepted it.

After being summoned, Horner has offered to take part in the 2022 FIA International Stewards Programme early next year.

Share
316 posts

About author
Aspiring motorsport presenter/commentator with a passion for writing.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

"It's been a hell of a year" - Lewis Hamilton

By
2 Mins read
Lewis Hamilton claimed back-to-back victories after winning the Qatar Grand Prix, he now sits just eight points behind Max Verstappen with two races remaining.
Formula 1

Hamilton clinches a dominant win ahead of Verstappen at the Qatar Grand Prix

By
4 Mins read
Hamilton wins ahead of Verstappen and Alonso scores his first podium in his F1 comeback at the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix
Formula 1

Verstappen Awarded Five-Place Grid Penalty For Qualifying Incident

By
1 Mins read
Max Verstappen has been awarded a five-place grid penalty for the Qatar Grand Prix, after failing to slow under double-waved yellows during qualifying.