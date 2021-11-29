Current Williams Team Principal Jost Capito Pays Tribute to Sir Frank Williams

Jost Capito, the current CEO and Team Principal of the Williams F1 Team, has paid tribute to Sir Frank Williams, the founder and long-time Team Principal of the team.

Sir Frank passed away at the age of seventy-nine on the 28 November, with the legendary Briton having overseen one-hundred-and-fourteen race victories, nine Constructors’ Championship and seven Drivers’ Championships across a forty-three-year career.

After Dorilton Capital took over the team midway through the 2020 season, Sir Frank and daughter Claire Williams stepped away from Formula 1, but their legacy, particularly Sir Franks’ is immense, something that current Team Principal Capito is in awe of.

“The Williams Racing team is truly saddened by the passing of our founder Sir Frank Williams,” said Capito. “Sir Frank was a legend and icon of our sport. His passing marks the end of an era for our team and for the sport of Formula 1.

“He was one of a kind and a true pioneer. Despite considerable adversity in his life, he led our team to 16 World Championships making us one of the most successful teams in the history of the sport.

“His values including integrity, teamwork and a fierce independence and determination, remain the core ethos of our team and are his legacy, as is the Williams family name under which we proudly race.

“Our thoughts are with the Williams family at this difficult time.”

Russell and Latifi Pay Their Respects to Sir Frank

Current Williams drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi have also paid their respects to Sir Frank, with the Briton and Canadian the last drivers to race for him in 2020 before he stepped away from the role after the Italian Grand Prix.

“Today, we say goodbye to the man who defined our team,” said Russell on Social Media. “Sir Frank was such a genuinely wonderful human being and I’ll always remember the laughs we shared. He was more than a boss, he was a mentor and a friend to everybody who joined the Williams Racing family and so many others.

“It has been a genuine honour racing for him and being a small part of the incredible legacy he leaves behind, a legacy that will forever live on in the heart and soul of this team. Rest in peace, Sir Frank. Thank you for everything.”

Latifi added: “RIP Sir Frank Williams. Such sad news. A huge loss for our sport and our team. It’s been an honour to represent your name on the world stage and we will continue to push hard to take the team back up the grid.”