Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto: “We must try and consolidate our position in the remaining four races”

Mattia Binotto says it is important for Scuderia Ferrari to consolidate their position in third in the Constructors’ Championship across the remaining four races after seeing the team move thirteen and a half points clear of the McLaren F1 Team after a strong weekend in Mexico City.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. finished fifth and sixth at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to secure eighteen important points for the Maranello-based team, whilst McLaren scored only a solitary point with Lando Norris in tenth.

Binotto says the result in Mexico moves them closer to reaching their objective for finishing best of the rest behind the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and Red Bull Racing in 2021, with the team spirit shown also pleasing the Team Principal.

“Today’s result keeps us on course to reach our objective in this final stage of the season, which is to finish third in the Constructors’ championship,” said Binotto. “The 18 points are the result of a good job from the entire team, the drivers, engineers and mechanics at the track and back at the remote garage, in the way they prepared for and managed this weekend.

“I was particularly pleased with the team spirit shown by Charles and Carlos and with the pit stops, with two very quick and precise tyre changes, despite the pressure the team was inevitably under. We are now back in third place, with a not insignificant lead, but of course nothing can be taken for granted.

“We must try and consolidate our position in the remaining four races, continuing to make progress, which is really the most important aspect of our season.”

The season continues this coming weekend with the São Paulo Grand Prix before Formula 1 visits Qatar and Saudi Arabia for the first time, with the season concluding at the revised Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi next month.