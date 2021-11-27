Giovinazzi Joins Sette Câmara at Dragon/Penske Autosport for 2021/22 Formula E Season

Antonio Giovinazzi put behind him his disappointment of losing his drive with the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Formula 1 team by signing to race in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with Dragon/Penske Autosport in the 2021/22 season.

The Italian will line-up alongside Brazilian racer Sérgio Sette Câmara, who remains with the team for a second consecutive campaign. Giovinazzi replaces Joel Eriksson, who competed in the final eight races of the 2020/21 season having replaced Nico Müller after the Monaco E-Prix weekend.

Giovinazzi revealed that Jay Penske, the Owner and Team Principal of the Dragon/Penske Autosport outfit, reached out to him after the news of his departure from Formula 1 was revealed, and it was an easy decision to make the switch to Formula E.

“As soon as it was made public that I would not be in Formula One next year, I have decided to participate in the Formula E world championship,” said Giovinazzi. “It is a category which I always followed, I am thrilled to be part of DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT in this all electric racing series which I have already tested three years ago.

“I would like to thank Jay Penske who immediately showed great interest for having me on board. I can’t wait until I will test my new electric single seater in Valencia at the end of the month.

“We have an exciting year ahead of us, I will do the maximum to help the team succeed!”

Penske has welcomed Giovinazzi to the team, and he feels his partnership with Sette Câmara is one of the strongest on the Formula E grid this season.

“Antonio is among the most talented drivers in the world, and I am very proud to have him joining the team,” said Penske. “With Antonio and Sergio, we are fortunate to now have what I believe to be one of the strongest race line up in the series.”