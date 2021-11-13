Hamilton Fastest in São Paulo Qualifying, Under Investigation for Possible DRS Infringement

Lewis Hamilton took top spot in Qualifying for the São Paulo Grand Prix on Friday afternoon, but the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team driver is under investigation for a possible technical infringement.

The seven-time World Champion was in dominant form during the Qualifying session and was looking as though he was set to start the Sprint Qualifying race on Saturday at the front of the field.

However, post-session it was identified that Hamilton’s Drag Reduction System infringed on the regulations, and he was referred to the stewards for further investigation.

“The uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions were checked on car number 44 for compliance with Article 3.6.3 of the 2021 Formula One Technical Regulations,” said the statement from the stewards in Brazil.

“The requirement for the minimum distance was fulfilled. But the requirement for the maximum of 85mm, when the DRS system is deployed and tested in accordance with TD/011-19, [was] not fulfilled.

“I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

Should the stewards find the car to be illegal, Hamilton risks being disqualified from the Qualifying session, which will mean either a back of the grid or pit lane start for the Briton.

Prior to the investigation, Hamilton felt he had got as much out of his car in Qualifying, and it took him to the top of the timesheets by more than four-tenths of a second.

Hamilton knew he was going into the session knowing that he will take a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s main race at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace after taking another internal combustion engine prior to the weekend and being at the front of the field for the Sprint Qualifying race would be the ideal start.

“I’m so happy to be back here in Brazil!” said Hamilton. “One of the marshals just said to me that I should use more often the Senna colours and flag because that’s the first pole in a long time!

“Just a big, big thank you to all the team because they’ve been working flat out. It’s been so hard coming from the last race to here, taking the car apart and rebuilding it… just the man hours are insane but today was a really good qualifying session, I’m super happy with it.

“We’ve got the penalty on Sunday but we’ll give it everything we’ve got tomorrow, then I’ll do my best to try and get through the field. I don’t know what tomorrow will hold in the Sprint but I think the weather will perhaps be a bit better which will make it a little bit more difficult for everyone, but I feel really grateful.

“It’s crazy because it’s been a while, so it feels like the first!”

“I’m not fully satisfied with P3” – Valtteri Bottas

Team-mate Valtteri Bottas narrowly missed out on joining Hamilton on the front row, with just 0.097 seconds separating him from Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen.

Bottas admitted to struggling for performance during Friday’s one and only free practice session prior to Qualifying, and although displeased with third, he feels he has the chance to shine in Saturday’s Sprint Qualifying race.

“First practice today was a bit of a tricky session and I didn’t feel quite comfortable with the car, especially in the first sector,” said Bottas. “It got a bit better in qualifying but still the main place I was losing out to Lewis was Turns 1 and 2, and a bit on the straight, so I’m not fully satisfied with P3.

“But obviously it’s still a good starting place and there is everything to play for tomorrow in the Sprint race. Hopefully lap one will be full of action and we can make some progress towards the front!”