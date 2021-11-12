Formula 1

Hamilton tops first free practice at the São Paulo Grand Prix

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: DaimlerAG Archive/LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton finished on top of the time charts at the 2021 São Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil in the first free practice session. Max Verstappen was in second position and Sergio Pérez was in third position at the end of the first free practice session

Formula 1 returned to the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace circuit in São Paulo after two years as the 2020 race was cancelled because of the Covid19 pandemic.

The sixty-minute long first free practice session started under cold conditions with air temperatures at 18 degrees C and track temperatures at 37 degrees C.

There was occasional drops of rain as the session unfolded. This is the third race with the Sprint Qualifying race deciding the grid positions for the race.

This session was very important as the teams had to get ready for qualification on Friday evening and do not have three free practice sessions and plenty of time to find the right setup for the cars.

Hamilton has taken a new Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and will have a five-place grid penalty for the race.

The Pirelli tyre choice at this race is the white-striped hard compound tyres (C2), yellow-striped medium compound tyres (C3), and red-striped soft compound tyres (C4).

The drivers were initially out on the medium and hard compound tyres. On the green track, the drivers were locking up and running wide at the start of the session.

Verstappen was at the top of the time charts and kept going faster with a lap time of 1m10.189s. Hamilton and Pérez then closed the gap but Verstappen was in a class of his own.

Hamilton was complaining about the front suspension and that the front-end was bouncing.

On the qualification simulation, Verstappen went fastest with a lap time of 1m09.417s on the soft compound tyres. Pérez almost matched his team-mate and was only 0.075 seconds slower.

Hamilton then went fastest with a lap time of 1m09.348s. The Briton further improved his time on his next lap and went 0.367 seconds faster than Verstappen.

The reigning world champion was aided by a slipstream on the start-finish straight on this fast lap.

Hamilton had the advantage over Verstappen, Pérez and Valtteri Bottas.

Pierre Gasly was in fifth position ahead of the Scuderia Ferrari drivers, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

The two Alpine F1 team drivers, Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso were in eighth and ninth positions. Lance Stroll rounded off the top ten positions.

The teams go into the qualification session with a threat of rain hanging over the Interlagos circuit.

2021 São Paulo GP FP1 Results:

PosNoDriverNat.TeamTimeGapLaps
144Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:09.05031
233Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull Racing1:09.417+0.367s22
311Sergio PerezMEXRed Bull Racing1:09.492+0.442s28
477Valtteri BottasFINMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:09.567+0.517s30
510Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri Honda1:09.880+0.830s32
655Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1:10.124+1.074s31
716Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1:10.142+1.092s32
831Esteban OconFRAAlpine F1 Team1:10.145+1.095s27
914Fernando AlonsoESPAlpine F1 Team1:10.201+1.151s26
1018Lance StrollCANAston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team1:10.352+1.302s27
1122Yuki TsunodaJAPScuderia AlphaTauri Honda1:10.374+1.324s33
125Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team1:10.413+1.363s28
137Kimi RäikkönenFINAlfa Romeo Racing ORLEN1:10.443+1.393s31
1499Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing ORLEN1:10.587+1.537s31
154Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1:10.610+1.560s27
1647Mick SchumacherGERUralkali Haas F1 Team1:10.885+1.835s27
176Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1:10.902+1.852s23
1863George RussellGBRWilliams Racing1:10.938+1.888s24
193Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1:10.990+1.940s25
209Nikita MazepinRAFUralkali Haas F1 Team1:11.342+2.292s28
Share
228 posts

About author
Avid Formula 1 and Motorsport fan for a very long time. Love researching and writing about F1. An Engineer by profession. All-round sports nut
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Russell ‘Very Excited’ for the Different Challenges of F1's Sprint Qualifying Weekend in Brazil

By
2 Mins read
Sprint Qualifying returns for the third time in 2021 this weekend in Brazil, and George Russell is excited for the challenges that lay ahead for both himself and Williams.
Formula 1

Pierre Gasly: “The result last Sunday is a real motivation to keep pushing hard in Brazil”

By
3 Mins read
Pierre Gasly returns to the scene of his maiden Formula 1 podium in Brazil this weekend on the back of a strong performance last weekend in Mexico City.
Formula 1

Kimi Räikkönen on Interlagos: “To race here one last time is going to be nice”

By
2 Mins read
Kimi Räikkönen has fond memories of racing at Interlagos, with the Finn set to compete at the Brazilian track for the last time as a Formula 1 driver this weekend.