“I have good memories from racing in Mexico” – Max Verstappen

The final triple header of the season gets underway this weekend with Sergio Pérez’s home race, the Mexican Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen will be looking to further extend his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen goes into the first Mexican Grand Prix since 2019 due to the ongoing pandemic, having won at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Circuit twice before. It is a circuit which is notoriously strong for Red Bull Racing and particularly weak for the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team.

If history repeats itself then Verstappen will be starting the final triple header in perfect fashion, and the team may even move to the top of the Constructors’ standings. Nevertheless Verstappen is raring to go in Mexico City.

“I have good memories from racing in Mexico with my two race wins. I’m looking forward to racing here again especially after not being able to travel here for a while. I know we will have a lot more fans now with Checo in the Team too so I’m looking forward to seeing all of them at the track and of course hopefully we can have a competitive weekend.”

“My country has been so supportive” – Sergio Pérez

Sergio Pérez goes into his first home race since 2019 on the back of an excellent podium at the United States Grand Prix, a repeat performance this weekend would send his adoring fans into pandamonium, a sight which would be incredible to see.

A win this weekend would most likely go down as the race of Pérez’s career, and with him being at the wheel of a Red Bull anything is possible. The Mexican can’t wait to get going at home this weekend.

“I am so much looking forward to it. My country has been so supportive of me throughout my career and I always love the chance to race in front of those fans. People are always blown away by the support I receive here in Mexico but they have always backed me, since many years ago, when my career was first starting.

“It’s just great to finally have a Team and a car that we can dream of a victory in my home country. We have a chance to make a big result happen this weekend, so I will prepare as well as I can and we will see what we are able to achieve.”