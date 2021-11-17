“It will be an experience for us all” – Mick Schumacher

The Uralkali Haas F1 Team go into the final part of the last triple-header of the season with a real chance of being closer to those in front, with the whole paddock set to experience the first-ever Qatar Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit.

Mick Schumacher goes into the weekend on an equal playing field with the rest of the drivers, with an F1 car having never gone around the Losail International Circuit. It gives the rookie hope that with the track being new to Formula One, the grid maybe slightly closer than usual.

The German rookie is hoping that he will be able to fight some of those ahead, in a weekend which is set to be a real test for all the teams.

“I think we all know that MotoGP goes to Qatar a lot and we haven’t been but I’m sure it will be an experience for us all. I don’t know what to expect as I haven’t been there so it’s brand-new for everybody and I hope it will bring us closer to the top teams and at least we’ll be able to fight on track with others.”

I’ve raced there [Qatar] in my first-ever race!” – Nikita Mazepin

Amazingly, Nikita Mazepin has actually raced at the Losail International Circuit before, in his first-ever race back in 2014. It means that Mazepin goes into the weekend with at least some basic knowledge of the circuit, something which the vast majority of the field don’t.

With it being the home to his first-ever race, this weekend is set to be a special one for the rookie, who will be giving it all he’s got to push for that special spot in Qualifying Two.

“The Qatar race is going to be an exciting one because I’ve raced there in my first-ever race in Formula MRF in 2014, so it’s a track that I enjoy, although I haven’t been there in a long time. It’s a track where a lot of sand remains. I’m looking forward to going after very different types of races.”