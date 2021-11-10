“It’s difficult to say how competitive we are going to be” – Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing move into this weekends Brazilian Grand Prix on the brink of taking the Constructors’ championship lead, after moving to just one point behind the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team last weekend in Mexico City.

Similar to the Mexico City Grand Prix last weekend, this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace Circuit, will be the first since 2019 after last year’s race was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Max Verstappen goes into this weekend in somewhat control of the drivers championship after winning at Mexico City, the Dutchman is now nineteen points ahead of rival Lewis Hamilton with four races to go.

Verstappen of course won the last Brazilian Grand Prix after an epic battle with the Mercedes duo, he is expecting another close fight this weekend.

“Heading to Brazil, it’s difficult to say how competitive we are going to be. In 2019 we won the race but it was a close battle all the way through and I expect something very similar again this year. Let’s see what the weather forecast is going to be because that can impact the performance quite a bit. It’s also a sprint race this weekend; I tend to do well in the sprint race but then get bad race results so let’s try and turn it around.”

“This season has shown how quickly things can change” – Sergio Pérez

It was a weekend to remember in Mexico City for Sergio Pérez but unfortunately for the Mexican there is no time to celebrate, Pérez’s focus has already switched to this weekend in Brazil, with himself and the team right in the thick of the final triple header of the season.

Pérez will be looking to extend his run of consecutive podiums, the Mexican has stood on the rostrum at each of the last three rounds, can he make it four in a row in Brazil?

“It was a great result in my home country but ultimately, we have to move on straight away and shift the focus in a triple header. We go to Brazil next and as a Team we have to keep pushing hard because we are in such a strong position as the season starts to close. We are one point away from leading the Constructors Championship but ultimately none of that matters in this moment, what matters is the final standings, which is why we’ll keep pushing until this season is done.

“It is another opportunity and another chance to improve for the Team and me. This season has shown how quickly things can change so we need to make sure those changes are only positive for us this week. I have had three podiums in a row and feel like it’s all down to getting to know the car better so I will take that momentum to Brazil and hope to build on it.”