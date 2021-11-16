It’s Goodbye For Antonio Giovinazzi After Guanyu Zhou Announcement

After three seasons at the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN team, Antonio Giovinazzi will be leaving not only the team but Formula 1 at the end of the season, with Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou confirmed to be taking his place.

Giovinazzi became the first Italian driver to complete a full season in Formula 1 since 2011, and has started fifty-nine races to date. His first came in 2017 after replacing the injured at the time Pascal Wehrlein. Giovinazzi has grown to become popular both on and off the track with his likeable character and effort to the sport. The Italian’s best result came in Brazil two years ago, when he finished in fifth.

@F1 is emotion, talent, cars, risk, speed. But when money rules it can be ruthless.

I believe in the surprise of an unexpected result, of big or small victories achieved thanks to one’s commitment.

If this was my first picture on a F1, the last still has to be taken 💪 pic.twitter.com/atAw5FwtRm — Antonio Giovinazzi (@Anto_Giovinazzi) November 16, 2021 Credit: Twitter @Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur wishes Giovinazzi all the best for the future.

“Saying goodbye to a driver is never easy, especially so in the case of Antonio, who has been part of the team for so long. As we part ways, we will cherish the memories of the good times and learn lessons from the bad ones, knowing these moments all made us grow together as a team. We wish Antonio the best for his future after the 2021 season: before then, we still have three races to achieve some good results together and finish the year strongly.”