“It’s important to get up to pace in FP1” – Mick Schumacher

Both Uralkali Haas F1 Team drivers go into this weekend’s first-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on an equal playing field, as all the drivers get ready to face the brand-new Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Mick Schumacher had a good Qatar Grand Prix last time out, in what was possibly the team’s strongest performance all season. This weekend offers Schumacher a good opportunity to push for a Qualifying Two spot, with all the drivers having to learn the new Saudi Arabian street circuit.

The circuit is set to be the second fastest of the season, Schumacher is excited to see what the circuit is going to feel like.

“250km/h sounds pretty fast so I’m definitely excited to see what it’s going to be like driving around the circuit. Nobody has driven around the track before so to tackle it, it’s important to get up to pace in FP1 and find your way around, to get the philosophy of the track right. It’s always a challenge I feel to find the right approach to a new track and that’s the same for everybody.

“Hopefully we’re going to be involved in the overtaking and be in a position where we can fight. The hope is there and for sure we will try our best to get up to pace and fight with some other cars.”

“It seems like a very tough circuit” – Nikita Mazepin

Nikita Mazepin had a horrible Qatar Grand Prix after technical issues ruined his weekend, this weekend though represents a chance to end the season on a high for the rookie.

Mazepin will be hoping for his strongest weekend of the season, where the three DRS zones could play to his and his team-mates strength. The Russian is hopeful that it will be a good weekend.

“It seems like a very tough circuit! I think we will need to get ready with our necks after a long season, I feel that my body has really adapted to this car so I’m looking forward to seeing what the track holds for us. We’ve seen three DRS zones this year before however it might be a new challenge with longs straights. We’re quite fast on straights this year so again, it could be a good weekend.”