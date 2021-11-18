“I’ve chatted with Davide Brivio” – Fernando Alonso

The Alpine F1 Team venture into the brand new for Formula One, Qatar Grand Prix, with a potential advantage, with Racing Director Davide Brivio having been to the circuit a number of times whilst with the Suzuki MotoGP team.

Fernando Alonso has a strong record when racing in the Middle East, the two-time world champion has won the Bahrain Grand Prix three times and has stepped foot on the podium five times in the Middle East, could he add to this at the Losail International Circuit?

The Spaniard has spoken to Brivio heading into this weekend in what could be a key advantage for the team.

“I always enjoy racing in the Middle East. Losail is a track we don’t know that well, but it’s been on the MotoGP calendar for many years, so we’re open minded heading there. I’ve chatted with Davide Brivio about the circuit to see what he had to say as he has the most experience there in the whole team.

“We race in quite a few circuits there and the facilities are good, and you’re usually guaranteed nice weather. We’ve had a look at the track on simulators and onboards and it does look fast with a nice flow to it. It’ll be interesting to see how a Formula 1 car behaves around the circuit compared to a motorcycle.”

“We’re heading into the unknown” – Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon is feeling excited going into Qatar this weekend, the Frenchman is expecting the circuit to be very similar to Bahrain, especially the track’s conditions.The circuit is expected to be dusty and windy, with the added element of track temperature set to be key, with the race taking place at night.

Ocon is expecting Qatar to be an enjoyable challenge and hopes the simulator sessions will have a positive effect come Friday.

“Like all the drivers on the grid, we’re heading into the unknown in Qatar as it’s a place Formula 1 has never raced at. Of course, a lot of us have watched the MotoGP there so we know some bits of information about the track like the long straight and sweeping corners. It’s probably going to have quite similar characteristics to Bahrain in the fact that it’s going to be windy, dusty and also a night race, which are always enjoyable and unique.

“It’s a fun challenge when we go to new circuits. We’re all in the same position as no one has driven the track, and that’s the challenge we face at the next two races in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. I’ll go on a simulator to prepare as best as possible and try to have a good understanding of the lines and pick up some tips.”