Formula 1

Mercedes’ Toto Wolff: “Hopefully we’ll take this momentum into the race”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: LAT Images

Toto Wolff says it was a spectacular Qualifying session under the floodlights at the Losail International Circuit on Saturday, with Lewis Hamilton dominating to take his one hundred and second pole position of his career.

Hamilton ended more than four-tenths of a second ahead of title rival Max Verstappen, while team-mate Valtteri Bottas ended over six-tenths back in third.

Wolff, the team principal of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, was delighted with the way Hamilton dominated in Qatar despite not having had the pace in free practice.  On the flip side, Bottas appeared to lose pace compared to practice, but he is still in a good place to give the team a strong result on Sunday evening.

And he believes Mercedes have what it takes to carry the momentum from Qualifying into race day as they look to replace Red Bull Racing at the top of the Constructors’ Championship, with Hamilton also looking to overhaul Verstappen in the Drivers’ standings.

“That was a spectacular qualifying session and what a lap by Lewis to take pole,” said Wolff.  “This is the result of the hard work both in the build-up and during the weekend on understanding the car and finding the right set-up at this new track.

“Lewis found it today, he wasn’t particularly satisfied yesterday but he had a great car in qualifying to put it on pole and he did so in dominant style. Valtteri was happier with the car yesterday and it wasn’t quite in the sweet spot for him, but nevertheless, we can be satisfied with P1 and P3 on the grid, both on the clean side, for tomorrow.

“Hopefully we’ll take this momentum into the race, we’ve got both of our cars starting at the front, which is a useful result for us, but I’m sure it’s going to be another close one.”

Share
12328 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso: “I think the whole weekend has been positive for us”

By
2 Mins read
Fernando Alonso was an impressive fifth fastest in Qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix, with the Spaniard hoping to convert that into good points on Sunday evening.
Formula 1

"We are feeling a bit more competitive" - Sebastian Vettel

By
2 Mins read
Sebastian Vettel qualified an excellent tenth place at the Qatar Grand Prix, with times being incredibly close at the fast and flowing Losail International Circuit.
Formula 1

"It'll be another intense battle" - Pierre Gasly

By
2 Mins read
Pierre Gasly was one of the stars of qualifying, after putting his AlphaTauri in fourth place for the race on Sunday. Rookie Yuki Tsunoda performed valiantly and starts eighth at the Qatar Grand Prix.