Formula 1

“Qatar will provide a thrilling new challenge” – Pirelli’s Mario Isola

By
1 Mins read
Share
2021 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Friday - Jiri Krenek

For the last leg of the final triple-header of the 2021 season, Formula One will this weekend visit the Losail International Circuit for the first ever Qatar Grand Prix, presenting Pirelli with a brand new challenge.

The whole paddock enters somewhat of an unknown atmosphere going into this weekend, with only simulation data available for the circuit. The data shows that the circuit is very demanding with lots of high speed corners and quick direction changes, putting the tyres under enormous stress. For these reasons Pirelli have brought their hardest range of tyres for the fifth and final time this season, the C1, C2 and C3 compounds.

With the main straight being over a kilometre long and with the added factor of sixteen corners in quick succession, tyre wear is expected to be very high this weekend, opening the door to a number of strategies. The race will also be held under the floodlights meaning there is a strong chance of a big drop-off in track temperature, clearly a number of variables for the teams to consider this weekend.

There is no support races this weekend either so the track will be slippery on the opening day, especially as the circuit hasn’t been used recently resulting in a possibly dusty surface.

Nevertheless Pirelli’s Head of F1 and Car Racing Mario Isola, is very excited for the sports first visit to Qatar, where there is much to be discovered.

“Qatar will provide a thrilling new challenge at a unique venue with its own special character, so we’re very much looking forward to our first visit. Coming to a new circuit isn’t a novel experience for us though, and we rely on simulation data as well as track information that we collect in advance to select the nomination that will be used. 

“We haven’t had the chance to measure the roughness of the asphalt with our instruments but the promoter provided us with very useful information on the asphalt characteristics. From what we can see, the hardest tyres in the range will be well-suited to Losail, due to the quite abrasive asphalt and the very demanding corners. But as we’ve never actually raced there before, we’ll only get a true picture of how the tyres really work on this circuit once we arrive.”

Credit: Pirelli Media
Share
298 posts

About author
Aspiring motorsport presenter/commentator with a passion for writing.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel: “It will be incredibly important to have a productive Friday and Saturday”

By
1 Mins read
With no previous data about the Losail International Circuit, Sebastian Vettel knows free practice on Friday and Saturday will be important sessions for Aston Martin
Formula 1

"It will be quite physically demanding" - Pierre Gasly

By
3 Mins read
Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda go into this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, still in the hunt for fifth in the Constructors’ standings after Gasly’s superb seventh in Brazil.
Formula 1

Lando Norris: “Being able to compete at new places is always a challenge”

By
2 Mins read
After scoring only two points across the past two races, Lando Norris and McLaren are aiming to fight back this weekend in Qatar and try to close the gap to Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship.