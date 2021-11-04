Sebastian Vettel: “We want to pick up where we left off in the US”

Sebastian Vettel: “We want to pick up where we left off in the U

Sebastian Vettel wants to continue where he left off two weeks ago at the Circuit of the Americas in this weekends Mexico City Grand Prix, with his performance in the United States seeing him score a point in tenth place despite starting the race at the back of the pack following a grid penalty for an engine change.

The Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team racer has enjoyed his time racing at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in front of passionate fans of Formula 1, and he is aiming to bring home another top ten finish this Sunday afternoon.

“I have always enjoyed coming to the Mexican Grand Prix,” said Vettel. “The fans are so passionate, and the lap is really challenging, so I’m excited to get going.

“We want to pick up where we left off in the US and build up a run of points scores. Preparation and reacting well is key because tyre performance is critical and the race can be interrupted by Safety Cars and Virtual Safety Cars.”

“The goal is to qualify well and fight for points in the race” – Lance Stroll

Team-mate Lance Stroll says it has been a good to have the weeks gap between the United States Grand Prix and the race in Mexico City to put behind him the disappointment of his race at the Circuit of the Americas.

Stroll’s race was compromised at the first corner after contact with countryman Nicholas Latifi, but he was still able to take some positives away from the weekend in the United States despite not scoring any points.

The Canadian is expecting an exciting weekend of racing at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, particularly when it comes to slipstreaming and overtaking down the long start and finish straight.

“It’s been good to have the week between the US and Mexican Grands Prix to reset and come back stronger,” said Stroll. “While our US GP didn’t quite go to plan, we showed good race pace on Sunday, so the goal is to qualify well and fight for points in the race.

“It’s quite a short lap in Mexico, but the long straights offer lots of slipstreaming and exciting racing.”