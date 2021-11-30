Formula 1

“The early practice sessions will be crucial” – Lance Stroll

Credit: Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team

The Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team are looking to finish the final rounds of the championship on a high, as Formula One enters it’s first-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the newly built Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Lance Stroll enters this weekend on the back of an excellent sixth place at the Qatar Grand Prix, a similar result this weekend may see him jump his team-mate in the drivers championship and move up to twelfth. It will be a weekend that will keep all the drivers on their toes, as they look to get up to speed as quickly as possible at the longest street circuit on the calendar.

Stroll is hoping to carry his form from Qatar into this weekend, where he believes Friday’s Free Practice Sessions will be crucial.

“It’s a brand-new track in Saudi Arabia, which means the early practice sessions will be crucial – and we’ll be learning every lap of the weekend too. It’s a good challenge – and, after finishing sixth in Qatar, we want to carry that form into the final two races of the season to end our year on a high.” 

“We have prepared for the track as much as we can” – Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel also finished the Qatar Grand Prix in the points, just. The German claimed a single point from the Losail International Circuit, and will be hoping to better his team-mates result this weekend, if he wants to end the season as top Aston Martin driver.

Vettel goes into this weekend as prepared as possible having compiled data from the sim, the four-time world champion though knows that nothing compares to getting out on the track itself.

“The circuit looks interesting; it’s very long, has plenty of corners and looks very fast. We have prepared for the track as much as we can, but there’s nothing like getting laps on the board. We’re aiming to score more points this weekend.” 

Credit: Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team
