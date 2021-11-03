“The race presents a lot of interesting challenges” – George Russell

The Mexican Grand Prix returns this weekend after a year out due to the Coronavirus pandemic, with Williams Racing’s George Russell and Nicholas Latifi both being very excited to get back out on the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Circuit.

Russell had a disappointing United States Grand Prix, so will be hoping for a return to the top ten this weekend in Mexico. The circuit see’s the drivers race at the highest altitude all season. Russell will be circulating at 2,238m above sea level at the historic track, where he can’t wait to see all the incredible Mexican support.

“I am really looking forward to heading to Mexico for the Mexico City Grand Prix. The race presents a lot of interesting challenges such as the high altitude, which affects us as drivers but also the performance of the car, and we have to take into consideration these things when preparing for the weekend. Equally, these challenges offer us an opportunity and I also can’t wait to see all the amazing fans and support we’ve come to associate this race with.”

“The atmosphere in Mexico is always great” – Nicholas Latifi

Nicholas Latifi has never raced at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Circuit before, the Canadian does have some minor experience at the venue though. Latifi took part in Free Practice One at the track back in 2018 and 2019, giving him some knowledge of the fast and twisty circuit.

Latifi is aware of the importance of finding the correct set-up this weekend, especially with the incredible altitude raced at.

“Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is another track on the calendar that I’ve not yet raced at as a Formula One driver, although I do have some FP1 experience there from 2018 and 2019 which is helpful. It’s a unique circuit as the altitude is the highest of the year which always makes things quite interesting for the drivers. It also makes it a huge challenge to get the car right. The atmosphere in Mexico is always great and I’m looking forward to seeing the event at full capacity with all the fans.”