“There’s no room for error” – Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen goes into this weekend’s first-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix knowing that this weekend could see him crowned world champion, if results go his way at the brand new Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

This weekend in Saudi Arabia could be one that Verstappen remembers forever, with the possibility of being crowned champion on Sunday. On the other hand this weekend could also see Lewis Hamilton draw level on points with the Dutchman, there really is no room for error from either driver this weekend.

Verstappen will be hoping to get up to speed at the brand new street circuit quickly on Friday, and get an understanding of all twenty-seven corners! The circuit is the second longest and second fastest on the calendar, meaning that concentration will be absolutely critical at the fast and flowing street circuit.

The championship leader recognises that there is no room for mistakes this weekend but is calm that he can perform at his best.

“I’ve driven the track on the simulator and it seems like a really fast track, so there’s no room for error. Of course, there will always be a bit of guesswork as we haven’t driven on the track there yet. It’s going to be interesting and I’m looking forward to the challenge. It’s been fun to go to different tracks again this year.

“I’m feeling calm, I know that I will always try to do the best that I can and we’ll just find out where we are going to end up. Nothing has been decided yet and we are all up for the challenge, there’s still a lot of racing left to do and we are going to give it our all that’s for sure. It’s going to be an exciting end to the season.”

“I think it will be quite a challenge” – Sergio Pérez

Sergio Pérez will be doing all he can this weekend to support is team-mate, and also score Red Bull Racing as many points as possible. The Red Bull side remain in an incredibly close battle in the constructors’ championship, against arch-rivals the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team.

Pérez is very excited for the weekend and believes he has never driven on such a fast circuit, it looks set to be a fast and ferocious weekend in saudi Arabia.

“It looks like a really fast circuit, so I am excited to get out there and see how it feels in the car for real. I don’t think I’ve ever driven on such a fast circuit before with so many high-speed corners, so I think it will be quite a challenge. Everyone is in the same position and hasn’t had the opportunity to race there yet so practise sessions will prove to be very important to get our eye in.”