“This circuit is going to be a very cool experience” – Lando Norris

The Mclaren F1 Team go into the penultimate round of the championship on the back of a horrendous triple-header, all but ending their hopes of third in the constructors’ standings. The team will be hoping to get back to form this weekend at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris was one of a number of drivers who’s race was ruined by a puncture at the Qatar Grand Prix. The British driver goes into the weekend at the brand-new Jeddah Corniche Circuit hoping to score some valuable points. The circuit which is the second longest and the second fastest on the calendar looks set to be a thriller.

Norris is excited to experience the new street circuit and expects qualifying to be pretty special.

“The track in Jeddah is going to be fun, it’s a really fast and flowing track with close walls, which will create a unique challenge. I’ve been driving the circuit in the simulator to get up to speed with the layout, which is really important when arriving at a new venue.

“Qualifying in these cars at this circuit is going to be a very cool experience, and will set us up for a strong race on Sunday. We’re going to be giving it our all right up until the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi, to finish in the best possible position in both championships.”

“It’s been good to take some time out” – Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo like his team-mate is hoping to get back to form this weekend after a terrible triple-header, the Australian has enjoyed having a week away from the car but is now ready to give his all in what is amazingly the final two races of this epic season.

Ricciardo wants to end the season on a high, it can’t be forgotten either that it is still mathematically possible for Mclaren to finish third, they will be praying for a miracle in the Middle East!

“Coming off the back of an intense but ultimately disappointing triple-header, it’s been good to take some time out of the car and reset for the final two races of the year. We don’t really know what to expect in Jeddah, but we’ve been working hard as a team back in the UK to prepare for the event, and we head to the Middle East ready to fight. We’ll be doing our best to bring home some decent points and end the season on a high.”