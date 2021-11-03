“This year has shown that anything is possible” – Mercedes’ Toto Wolff

The Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, go into one of their most historically weak Grand Prix’s of the season, the Mexican Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton may have a mountain to climb at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Circuit to beat Max Verstappen at the Red Bull Racing stronghold but anything is possible.

Mercedes saw their constructors’ standings lead over Red Bull close to just 22.5pts at the United States Grand Prix after Verstappen’s victory. This also meant Hamilton slipped to twelve points behind the Dutchman.

Mercedes still have it all to do if they want to retain both titles, making this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix even more important. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Circuit hasn’t been particular kind to Mercedes over recent years and has seen them finish well off the pace. However 2021 has taught us all that this season absolutely anything is possible, something which Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff is keeping in mind going into the start of the final triple header of the season.

“We’re all excited to be back in Mexico City, it’s such a vibrant place, full of character and we always receive a warm welcome. We’re looking forward to being back there and the atmosphere at the track is always electric.



“Red Bull have gone well there in the past and it hasn’t been our strongest circuit. But this year has shown that anything is possible and circuits where you were previously weak, you are suddenly strong, and vice versa. So, it adds a layer of unknown in the build-up, which only increases the excitement.



“We’ll keep taking things race by race and preparing the best we can, and we’ll land in Mexico ready to hit the ground running on Friday, get a good understanding of the car’s performance and build from there.”