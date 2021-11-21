Formula 1

Verstappen Awarded Five-Place Grid Penalty For Qualifying Incident

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Florent Gooden - Pool/ Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Championship leader Max Verstappen will not be starting the Qatar Grand Prix from second place, instead he will be lining up in seventh at the Losail International Circuit, after being given a five-place grid penalty for ignoring double-waved yellow flags.

In what is a massive blow to his championship hunt, Verstappen will be starting from seventh place for the race which many of the drivers believe will be difficult to overtake at. The stewards found footage showing Verstappen failing to slow in a double-waved yellow section of the circuit at the end of qualifying, the flag was out for Pierre Gasly’s stricken Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda.

It was obvious Verstappen had ignored the flags, as he improved on his lap-time by two tenths of a second, he isn’t the only driver though who has been awarded a grid-penalty.

Valtteri Bottas was awarded a three-place grid penalty and now starts fifth, after ignoring a single-waved yellow flag. It sets the first-ever Qatar Grand Prix up beautifully, with Verstappen and Bottas starting in the bottom of the top ten.

Will pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton make the most of the opportunity?

Share
314 posts

About author
Aspiring motorsport presenter/commentator with a passion for writing.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

"Many factors still relatively unknown" - Pirelli's Mario Isola

By
1 Mins read
Pirelli predict a two-stop strategy is the way forward at the Qatar Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton will start on pole position.
Formula 1

"We maximised what we had" - Mick Schumacher

By
1 Mins read
It was another tough qualifying for the Uralkali Haas F1 Team, with Mick Schumacher starting nineteenth and the incredibly unlucky Nikita Mazepin in twentieth at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Formula 1

"We were just not fast enough" - Kimi Räikkönen

By
2 Mins read
Alfa Romeo had a qualifying to forget, after both cars failed to get out of Q1 at the Qatar Grand Prix. Räikkönen lines up in sixteenth with Giovinazzi in eighteenth for Sunday’s race.