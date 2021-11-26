“We were in the mix” – Haas’s Guenther Steiner

The Uralkali Haas F1 Team enjoyed a promising Qatar Grand Prix, with their car looking the most competitive it has been all season. Mick Schumacher finished sixteenth with Nikita Mazepin in eighteenth at the Losail International Circuit.

Haas enjoyed a solid race at Qatar, with both drivers completing a risky one-stop strategy, whilst others around them who went for the same strategy suffered sudden punctures. Schumacher was close to the Williams Racing and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN duos for parts of the race, the German managed to finish above both Williams drivers who suffered punctures.

Mazepin did well to gather data during the race after a horrid weekend, the Russian’s weekend was ruined by technical issues restricting him to only around fifteen laps across Friday and Saturday.

Team Principal Guenther Steiner enjoyed the race and was happy to see the team in the mix.

“The race today was one of our better ones this year, if not the best. Both drivers did a good job – Mick was fighting with the Williams and Alfa Romeo’s which is unexpected. We didn’t get by them but at least we were in the mix, which was good for the whole team to see.

“Nikita also did a very, very good first part of the race, keeping up, thinking that he only did 15 laps with the car before going into the race and never driving the car with a full fuel tank. With the other Williams stopping earlier and being on a different strategy, it got a little bit difficult therefore he fell back.”