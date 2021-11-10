“We’ll be throwing everything we’ve got” – Mercedes’ Toto Wolff

Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team go into this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix close to losing top spot in the Constructors’ standings, with Red Bull Racing now just one point behind the Silver Arrows.

Mercedes will be looking to rebuild their Constructors’ lead over Red Bull after seeing their lead shrink dramatically in recent races, especially after Red Bull’s double podium at the Mexico City Grand Prix last weekend and with Valtteri Bottas out of the points.

Not only this but the team will be doing everything they can to give Lewis Hamilton a car capable of closing the gap to championship leader Max Verstappen, the British driver has seen the gap grow to the biggest it’s been almost all season.

This weekend does offer Mercedes an exciting opportunity, with the final sprint race set to take place on Saturday with qualifying on Friday, meaning that more points than usual are up for the grabs in Brazil.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff is excited for Formula One’s return to the Autódromo José Carlos Pace Circuit this weekend, the race was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Wolff is fully aware that anything is possible this season and that they will give it everything they’ve got in Brazil and beyond.

“The best thing about a triple-header is you don’t have to wait long for a new opportunity to get the positive momentum back. We’re excited to be returning to Brazil, the fans are so passionate and Interlagos is such an iconic circuit. It’s not been our strongest track in recent seasons and has tended to suit Red Bull more, but this year has proved anything can happen. It’s the last sprint race weekend, too, which opens up more opportunity.



“We’ll be throwing everything we’ve got at the Brazilian Grand Prix and the races beyond. We’re privileged to still be in the fight so late in the season and expect these titles to go right down to the wire, with both teams fighting hard to the very last lap. We’ve got some catching up to do and know it’ll be an intense battle, but we’ll continue to push hard and keep our eyes firmly set on the end goal.”