“A double points finish was our aim” – Aston Martin’s Otmar Szafnauer

It was a disappointing season finale for the Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team, with both drivers missing out on a points finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Sebastian Vettel was top Aston Martin in eleventh with a frustrated Lance Stroll finishing in thirteenth at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Vettel was unlucky not to get a points finish, the German had good pace when in clean air but was unfortunately stuck behind Antonio Giovinazzi for just too long. Stroll too had good pace but was just unable to make enough progress through the field. The Canadian was left frustrated at the end of the race after being unable to unlap himself during the Grand Prix’s late safety car, ending his hopes of making up any places on the last lap.

It’s been a mixed year for Aston Martin who end the season seventh in the Constructors’ Championship, Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer is incredibly thankful to both drivers but was hoping for more from the final race.

“Sebastian and Lance both drove fault-free races to 11th and 13th respectively. That was not what we were hoping for – a double points finish was our aim – but we simply did not have the race pace necessary to make the progress required and there was not enough attrition ahead of us. I want to thank them both though. They have worked hard and uncomplainingly throughout a very long and extremely tough season.

“They both deserve a good rest, after which they will return next year; by that time we intend to offer them a more competitive car relative to those of our principal competitors. I also want to thank our staff back at the factory, and at the races, who never gave up all season. They too will come back refreshed next year, ready to push for better results than we have had this year.”