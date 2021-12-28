Albon and Latifi to Have Equal Status at Williams in 2022 – Jost Capito

Jost Capito says both Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi will be treated exactly the same in 2022 within the Williams F1 Team, with neither driver being given preferential status.

Albon joins Williams in place of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team bound George Russell after sitting out the 2021 season as the Red Bull Racing reserve driver, with the Anglo-Thai driver having competed in thirty-eight races between 2019 and 2020.

Latifi is staying at Williams for a third consecutive season and scored his first points in the sport in the Hungarian Grand Prix, which he followed up by finishing inside the top ten again in Belgium.

Capito, the Team Principal and CEO at Williams, says it is good to have two drivers with equal opportunities within the team as it should help the team move forward.

“Of course, it’s good for both,” Capito is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “I think for Alex, it’s great to have this second chance to come back and lead the team to move forward.

“He doesn’t come in and say, ‘Okay, I want to win races.’ It is clear that he has to develop the team together with Nicky and us and all the engineers and everybody in Grove. And he seems to enjoy this role. He works very well with Nicky.

“We don’t have a number one and number two, they are both treated exactly the same. And Nicky can put his mark, there is no doubt.”

Although all focus was on Russell for his performances during 2021, Capito feels Latifi did make progress throughout his sophomore year in Formula 1, and he admits being team-mates to Russell was always going to be a big challenge for the Canadian.

“Nicky has done a good job this year as well, when you look at all the qualifying results, some do not show that he had been in the position that he could have outqualified George, but situations where he was not in charge,” said Capito.

“And when you see the gaps, they were never really big. And of course, it’s a big challenge to be the team mate of George. He did really well, and he improved a lot through this season.

“So I’m sure he can still improve, because it was just his second season. And the first season last year was a really strange season with COVID.

“And a lot of new circuits again this year, it was difficult for him again, and he did a brilliant job based on that.”

Capito says the fact that Latifi and Albon were team-mates in FIA Formula 2 back in 2018 should also benefit the team, as they have the respect for each other and can work together to the benefit of the team.

“Alex and Nicky raced together as team-mates in 2018,” he said. “So they know each other, they respect each other highly.

“George and Alex are personal friends. I think Alex is the perfect fit for the team at the situation where the team is now.

“For Alex I think it’s a great second chance. And I’m sure he fits well in our environment. And we will have a lot of fun with him, and him he with us as well. And I’m sure he will perform very well.”