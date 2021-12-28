Formula 1

Bottas Feels 2022 Cars are ‘Not Crazy Different’ to 2021 Machines After Simulator Sessions

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Valtteri Bottas feels the 2022 cars are currently lacking a little bit of downforce, but he does not believe they will be significantly different to drive than the 2021 machines.

The Finn, who will race for Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN next year after five seasons with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, has experienced the simulators for both teams across this year, running the 2022 car for Mercedes earlier this year and the one from Alfa Romeo after the conclusion to 2021 campaign.

However, he does not see a major shift in driveability, and he expects the downforce levels to be recovered sooner rather than later.

“At least at that point, it felt like the cars are a bit off in terms of downforce,” Bottas is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.  “But the overall feeling, at least in the sim, wasn’t that dissimilar in either of the simulators.

“We can’t simulate following other cars and stuff like that, but it’s not crazy different. Maybe still a bit less downforce but, like I said, that will change.”

Bottas says he will miss the high downforce cars, particularly from 2020 where the speed was phenomenal, but he will be happy to race the new era of machines if it means better and closer racing.

“It’s been fun, especially last year [2020] – the cars were even faster than this year, with more downforce,” added Bottas.  “They’ve been nice but I’ll let you know next year how the new ones [are].

“If the racing is better and we can follow more closer, then it should be even more fun, and I think the cars in the future will be as quick as now pretty quickly. Hopefully that’s going to be the case.”

Share
12436 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

New Aston Martin Car for 2022 ‘Feels Very, Very Good’ – Nick Yelloly

By
1 Mins read
Nick Yelloly, the test and development driver for Aston Martin, says the 2022 car feels very good in the simulator, and he cannot wait to see the real thing hit the track in February for pre-season testing.
Formula 1

Williams’ 2021 Points and Constructors' Position ‘Exceeded the Expectations’ – Jost Capito

By
1 Mins read
Jost Capito says Williams’ eighth place in the Constructors’ Championship and their points haul both exceeded the Teams’ expectations of the 2021 season.
Formula 1

Vasseur Would Have Opened Räikkönen Contract Talks Had Finn Not Opted for Retirement

By
1 Mins read
Frédéric Vasseur says he would have been open to talking with Kimi Räikkönen about a new contract for 2022 had the Finn not announced his retirement from Formula 1.