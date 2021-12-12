Carlos Sainz Jr.: “What a way to end my first year with Scuderia Ferrari!”

Scuderia Ferrari ended the 2021 Formula 1 season with another podium finish for Carlos Sainz Jr., with the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix confirming the team in third place in the Constructors’ Championship.

After Sergio Pérez’s late retirement with an apparent engine issue, Sainz was in prime position to end his first season in Ferrari red with a third-place result, with the finishing also securing him fifth place in the Drivers’ Championship.

Sainz was delighted to end the year on a high, and he praised the whole team for the efforts they’ve put in as they looked to outscore the McLaren F1 Team all season long.

“What a way to end my first year with Scuderia Ferrari!” said Sainz. “We knew it was going to be a tough race for the tyres but we used our experience of the entire year to extend the life of my Softs in the first stint and then to look after my Hards until the end of the race.

“To sign off my first season with the Scuderia with a podium, a third place in the Constructors’ Championship and a fifth in the Drivers’ is a great way to head into the winter break. I want to thank all the tifosi and the entire team, including Charles, the management and every single member of the factory and race team for the welcome I’ve had this year.

“I felt at home at Ferrari from the very first day and that, along with their incredible effort all year long, has been key to improving race by race and finishing this first season strongly.”

Sainz also took time to congratulate new World Champion Max Verstappen, who the Spaniard was team-mates with in their first seasons in Formula 1 with Scuderia Toro Rosso, and runner-up Lewis Hamilton for having a fantastic battle throughout the season.

“Finally I want to congratulate both Max and Lewis for their great season,” said Sainz. “I’m happy for Max, so a special congratulation for the Championship title.

“I’m already looking forward to next season! Forza Ferrari!”

“It wasn’t a great race today” – Charles Leclerc

Team-mate Charles Leclerc did not have the same kind of luck during the final race of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit, with the Monegasque racer ending down in tenth position.

Leclerc had one wild moment at turn three when he almost lost the back end of the car just as Verstappen was exiting the pit lane ahead of him, but he was able to keep his SF21 out of the barriers.

He is already turning his attention to having a better campaign in 2022 as he bids to improve on his seventh place in the Drivers’ Championship next season.

“It wasn’t a great race today,” said Leclerc. “The first stint wasn’t bad. Then, we tried something different and put on Medium tyres during the Virtual Safety Car. It was a decision we made together, as a team, and it just didn’t work out as we wanted it to.

“Congratulations to the team for finishing in third place in the Constructors’ championship. It was not easy after a tough season last year and a big thank you goes to everyone on our team, whether at the track or at our factory at home in Maranello, for all the hard work they did to make this possible. Carlos did a great job this season and congratulations to him for fifth in the Drivers’ standings.

“The 2021 season ended today and the 2022 season begins from tomorrow. We will start learning a lot for the coming season starting with the test we have planned this week. We believe the foundation we have is a solid one and we will keep working to be able to fight further in the front in the next World Championship.”

Like Sainz, Leclerc congratulated Verstappen for winning the title, with the Monegasque racer saying that he could see how talented the Dutchman was while they competed against each other back in the karting days.

“Huge congratulations to Max for winning the title,” he said. “We raced with each other as kids as far back as karting. I know how strong he has been from the very start.

“It was just a matter of time before he achieved this and he deserves it.”