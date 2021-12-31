“Everything that Comes Now is a Bonus” – Verstappen on the Potential of Winning More Titles

Max Verstappen says any future Formula 1 World Championships will just be a bonus after he fulfilled his dream of winning the Drivers’ crown with victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earlier this month.

The Red Bull Racing driver took the win after passing Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the race at Yas Marina Circuit, and he was exuberant and ecstatic as he celebrated the triumph after the chequered flag with his team. It was his tenth win of the season and his eighteenth visit to the podium, with the latter a new record for a single season in Formula 1

But he says his dream of winning the title has come true, and although he says he wants to win again and believes he can, any additional title would be just a bonus.

“After the win, I was relieved because that was always my dream, of course, to win once and everything that comes now is a bonus in the end,” said Verstappen to Austrian TV show Sport und Talk.

“But I think if I’m back in the first race, then of course I want to win again. And when I have the fastest car again, I will do it again.”

Verstappen was thankful that he was able to share his winning moment with his father Jos, who has been his biggest supporter coming through junior formulae and through his first years in Formula 1.

“When I got out of the car, of course, I quickly saw him,” said Verstappen. “Everything comes back again, from the go-kart time, where we drove together all over Europe and for the dream to be in Formula 1, but then to win the championship as well.

“That was maybe 30 or 40 seconds or so, but that was really nice to have my father there.”