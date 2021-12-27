‘Fire is Still Burning’ for Vettel But Retirement Thoughts Have Crossed His Mind

Sebastian Vettel has admitted that the thought of retirement has crossed his mind, but for now at least, the fire is still burning inside him to compete and fight in Formula 1.

The four-time World Champion currently races for the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team and scored a superb podium finish for them in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2021, only his second top three finish in two seasons, with his last win coming back in the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix whilst racing for Scuderia Ferrari.

It is also eight years since the German won the last of his four titles, with Vettel winning his final championship in 2013 with Red Bull Racing, the year before the turbo hybrid era started in 2014.

Vettel says he will leave Formula 1 when the time is ready and the ambition to race at the highest level diminishes, but for now, he is satisfied to be on the grid and is hoping to make a step forward with Aston Martin in 2022.

“Of course, sometimes you ask yourself the question of meaning. I’d be lying if I said the thought hadn’t crossed my mind yet,” said Vettel to F1-Insider.com. “But I don’t go on just to convey messages. Then I wouldn’t be true to myself and I wouldn’t be as good.

“If I no longer feel the inner drive and ambition and only stick to it to convey messages or increase the bank balance, that would be a betrayal of the generation that is yet to come and live the dream.

“After all, I can still take care of certain issues when I’m no longer driving. But the fire is still burning.”