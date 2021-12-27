Formula 1

‘Fire is Still Burning’ for Vettel But Retirement Thoughts Have Crossed His Mind

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Sebastian Vettel has admitted that the thought of retirement has crossed his mind, but for now at least, the fire is still burning inside him to compete and fight in Formula 1.

The four-time World Champion currently races for the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team and scored a superb podium finish for them in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2021, only his second top three finish in two seasons, with his last win coming back in the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix whilst racing for Scuderia Ferrari.

It is also eight years since the German won the last of his four titles, with Vettel winning his final championship in 2013 with Red Bull Racing, the year before the turbo hybrid era started in 2014.

Vettel says he will leave Formula 1 when the time is ready and the ambition to race at the highest level diminishes, but for now, he is satisfied to be on the grid and is hoping to make a step forward with Aston Martin in 2022.

“Of course, sometimes you ask yourself the question of meaning. I’d be lying if I said the thought hadn’t crossed my mind yet,” said Vettel to F1-Insider.com. “But I don’t go on just to convey messages. Then I wouldn’t be true to myself and I wouldn’t be as good.

“If I no longer feel the inner drive and ambition and only stick to it to convey messages or increase the bank balance, that would be a betrayal of the generation that is yet to come and live the dream.

“After all, I can still take care of certain issues when I’m no longer driving. But the fire is still burning.”

Share
12432 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Gasly Looking to Ensure He is the ‘Obvious Choice’ Should Top Seat Become Available

By
1 Mins read
Pierre Gasly wants to ensure teams are looking at him as the main option to race for them should a place within a top team become available.
Formula 1Season Review

Season Review: The Checkered Flag’s Top Ten Formula 1 Drivers of 2021

By
9 Mins read
The Checkered Flag takes a look back at the 2021 Formula 1 season and ranks the top ten drivers of the year.
Formula 1

Aston Martin Lost Significant Performance Thanks to Pre-2021 Rule Change – Szafnauer

By
1 Mins read
Aston Martin lost more than seven-tenths of a second per lap thanks to the rule change surrounding downforce ahead of the 2021 season, according to Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer.