George Russell: “I’m sure it will be a thrilling spectacle both inside and outside the car”

George Russell has just two races left of his Williams Racing career ahead of his full-time move to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team in 2022, the first of which comes this weekend at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia.

This weekend will see Formula 1 race in Saudi Arabia for the first time, and Russell is excited by the potential of the new Jeddah track, which will likely become the fastest street circuit in the sports history.

Russell is hoping to be able to return to the points-paying positions for the first time since the Russian Grand Prix in September as he looks to ensure Williams finish eighth in the Constructors’ Championship in 2021.

“On track, I am looking forward to getting my first look at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit,” said Russell. “It is sure to be an exhilarating track to drive with its high-speed nature and, when you couple that with the fact it’s a street circuit and the walls will be close, I’m sure it will be a thrilling spectacle both inside and outside the car.

“As we head into this final double-header of the season, our full focus as a team remains on consolidating our position in the Constructors’ Championship and we will be giving it absolutely everything to do so.”

“The high-speed nature of the circuit is going to make things quite intense” – Nicholas Latifi

For team-mate Nicholas Latifi, it will also be the first street race under floodlights in his career, and he is excited for the prospect of racing in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

Latifi is expecting a busy weekend of practice ahead of Saturday’s important Qualifying session, with Sunday’s race likely to be intense due to the busy-looking and high-speed nature of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

“I’m looking forward to experiencing the Jeddah Corniche Circuit and discovering another brand-new track,” said Latifi. “Street circuits are always exciting; the extra adrenaline that you get from driving between the tight city walls makes it really enjoyable, despite also being an extra challenge.

“From what I’ve experienced in the simulator, the high-speed nature of the circuit is going to make things quite intense. There are a lot of corners, most of them very quick, so it will be an exciting track to drive.

“This will also be my first street race held at night, which adds another interesting element that I’m looking forward to tackling.”