Haas Retain Pietro Fittipaldi as 2022 Official Test and Reserve Driver

As the Uralkali Haas F1 Team prepare for the final round of the 2021 championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, they have already made their first announcement regarding 2022 in that they have resigned Pietro Fittipaldi as their official test and reserve driver for next season.

It will be the fourth consecutive season for Fittipaldi in the role at Haas, one which has seen him frequently within the garage during the Formula One season. Fittipaldi did of course make his Grand Prix debut last year at the Sakhir Grand Prix, after replacing the recovering Romain Grosjean.

Fittipaldi is pleased to have resigned for Haas and is excited to get to grips with the team’s 2022 car.

“I’m naturally very happy and excited again by the opportunity to continue my association with Uralkali Haas F1 Team. I’ve been with the team for a few seasons now and they very much feel like family. I’ve learned a lot in my time and I hope I can keep contributing with the introduction of the new generation of Formula 1 car in 2022. It’s going to be exciting to see what’s coming with the new package and I’m obviously as keen as the rest of the team to see what the VF-22 will accomplish on-track.”