Hamilton leads Ocon and Bottas in second practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Credit: LAT Images/DaimlerAG Archive

Lewis Hamilton topped the second free practice session at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Esteban Ocon finished in second position ahead of Valtteri Bottas at the end of the session.

Max Verstappen finished in fourth position, 0.641 seconds slower than Hamilton. The Dutchman had good race pace on the longer runs even though he did not have the one-lap pace.

The second free practice session (FP2) started at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi under the lights. The temperatures dropped as the sun set and air temperatures at 25 degrees C and track temperatures at 30 degrees C.

The Pirelli tyre choice at this race is the white-striped hard compound tyres (C3), yellow-striped medium compound tyres (C4), and red-striped soft compound tyres (C5), the softest compounds in the Pirelli tyre range.

This was an important session as the session is held at the same time that qualification and the race will be held and the conditions are similar.

Hamilton went to the top of time charts with a lap time of 1m25.127s in the early exchanges. Norris displaced Hamilton for a brief period before he went back to the top with a lap time of 1m24.943s. Verstappen slotted into second position, 0.2 seconds slower than Hamilton.

Bottas and Nicholas Latifi found the barriers and suffered rear-wing damage.

Hamilton kept improving his lap times on the medium compound tyres. Ocon was having problems with his headrest but still recorded the third fastest lap time.

Many drivers including Fernando Alonso had their fast lap times deleted for exceeding track limits.

Ocon went to the top of the time charts on the soft compound tyres. Hamilton was the first driver to dip into 1m23s with a lap time of 1m23.691s to top the time charts, 0.343 faster than Ocon.

Bottas, Verstappen and Sergio Pérez were behind the top two drivers at this stage.

With fifteen minutes to go, the drivers started their race simulations. Verstappen was on the soft compound tyres and Hamilton was on the medium compound tyres. The Dutchman had very good race pace.

Just as the session was drawing to a close, Kimi Räikkönen slid into the wall at Turn 14 and his car suffered significant damage. The session was red-flagged and came to a close.

Alonso was in sixth position ahead of Yuki Tsunoda. Tsunoda had a strong Friday as he finished in the top ten positions in both practice sessions.

The two Scuderia Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, were in eighth and ninth positions, the same positions they finished in the first practice session. Pierre Gasly completed the top ten positions in this session.

The teams will pour over the data collected on Friday on this newly tweaked track. They have the disadvantage of having the third practice session in much hotter conditions than qualification.

2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP2 Results:

PosNoDriverNat.TeamTimeGapLaps
144Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:23.69126
231Esteban OconFRAAlpine F1 Team1:24.034+0.343s29
377Valtteri BottasFINMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:24.083+0.392s29
433Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull Racing1:24.332+0.641s25
511Sergio PerezMEXRed Bull Racing1:24.400+0.709s26
614Fernando AlonsoESPAlpine F1 Team1:24.495+0.804s27
722Yuki TsunodaJAPScuderia AlphaTauri Honda1:24.532+0.841s26
816Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1:24.557+0.866s29
955Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1:24.844+1.153s29
1010Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri Honda1:24.940+1.249s27
113Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1:24.959+1.268s26
1299Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing ORLEN1:25.108+1.417s27
134Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1:25.153+1.462s27
145Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team1:25.195+1.504s27
1518Lance StrollCANAston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team1:25.385+1.694s26
167Kimi RäikkönenFINAlfa Romeo Racing ORLEN1:25.440+1.749s23
1763George RussellGBRWilliams Racing1:25.549+1.858s29
186Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1:25.687+1.996s22
1947Mick SchumacherGERUralkali Haas F1 Team1:25.784+2.093s27
209Nikita MazepinRAFUralkali Haas F1 Team1:26.336+2.645s26
Verstappen tops first free practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Verstappen leads Bottas and Hamilton in first free practice at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Title Decider to be Broadcast Live on Channel 4

In a brilliant move by Sky, this weekend’s title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be available on free-to-air television, courtesy of Channel 4 in what could be a weekend of sporting history.
One Last Dance For The 13-Inch Formula One Tyre

This weekend will see Formula One bid a farewell to the 13-inch tyre, as brand-new 18-inch tyres prepare for their introduction in 2022.