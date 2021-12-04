Hamilton Summoned to Jeddah Stewards for Two Offences During Final Practice

Lewis Hamilton has been summoned to see the stewards ahead of Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for two separate offences during Saturday afternoon’s final practice session.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team racer, who needs to prevent Max Verstappen from outscoring him by eighteen points to keep himself in contention for the 2021 World Drivers’ Championship, has been asked to see the stewards for ignoring double yellow flags during final practice at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, as well as for impeding Uralkali Haas F1 Team’s Nikita Mazepin at turn eight.

Hamilton, who also impeded Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda’s Pierre Gasly at turn one during the session, will be required to voice his views before Qualifying, but both could see him handed potential grid spot penalties for Sunday’s first-ever race in Saudi Arabia.

The first FIA release says Hamilton has been summoned for ‘not respecting double waved yellow flags/lights at 17:22“, while release number two says Hamilton has been summoned for “unnecessary impeding at Turn 8 at 17:39.”

Title rival Verstappen was handed a five-place grid penalty for a similar yellow flag offence two weeks ago in the Qatar Grand Prix, but should Hamilton be found guilty and accountable for both offences, he could be facing an even bigger grid drop come Sunday evening.

Hamilton had finished second fastest behind Verstappen in Saturday afternoon’s final free practice session in Jeddah ahead of the first-ever Qualifying session in Saudi Arabia, which will take place under the floodlights later today.