“Having Max as a team-mate it really pushes you to new levels” – Sergio Pérez

Sergio Pérez says having Max Verstappen as a team-mate meant he needed to push his own driving to another level whilst also dealing with a lot more pressure and expectation of racing for a front-running team.

Pérez joined Red Bull Racing ahead of the 2021 season in place of Alexander Albon having left perennial midfield runners BWT Racing Point Formula One Team (now Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team). He secured his second career win in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June and finished on the podium on four other occasions as he ended fourth in the Drivers’ Championship.

The Mexican admitted it has been an intense season on so many levels for him, with a lot of work being done behind the scenes in a bid to improve his performance and aid Verstappen on his bid to become 2021 World Champion.

“Very intense,” said Pérez to Motorsport.com about his 2021 season. “It’s been extremely intensive. A lot of work has been done behind the scenes, a lot of pressure.

“When you are at Red Bull Racing the pressure is on and everyone is watching you, what you do and you guys are obviously a lot harder to a Red Bull driver, which is very understandable.

“But it hasn’t been easy, but it has brought me onto another level, and having Max as a team-mate it really pushes you to new levels. I’m enjoying it a lot at this point of my career, I’m very happy, and that’s the most important.”

Pérez says his 2021 season saw him lack consistency, and he hopes to work on that when he starts his second season with Red Bull in 2022 and fight at the front of the field on a regular basis.

“When you are out of position and so on… I think the main thing I lacked was consistency to constantly be at 100% with the car,” Pérez added.

“I have to raise my game for next year. And yeah, hopefully, we are all able to go forward.”