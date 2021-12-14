“In clean air the pace was good” – Sebastian Vettel

It was a disappointing end to the season for Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, as both Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team drivers missed out on finishing the finale Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the points. Vettel finished eleventh with Stroll in thirteenth at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Sebastian Vettel was having a strong race, the German who started in a poor fifteenth place looked in a racey mood on Sunday. Unfortunately for the Four-Time World Champion, he was stuck behind Antonio Giovinazzi for too long, costing the Aston Martin driver valuable time.

It’s a frustrating way for the season to end for Vettel, who when in clean air had very good pace. Vettel recognised that he had good pace but that he was simply stuck behind Giovinazzi for too long.

“I think we had some decent pace today, but we were unfortunately stuck behind the Alfa Romeo of [Antonio] Giovinazzi for too long and that cost us too much time. When we were in clear air, the pace was good, but there was only so much we could do. The Safety Car situation at the end may have been unprecedented and we were just unable to end the season with points and finished P11. I also want to say congratulations to both Lewis [Hamilton] and Max [Verstappen] because both deserved the World Championship this year.”

“We were not waved through to overtake” – Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll was left very frustrated at the end of the season finale, after being one of the drivers who weren’t allowed to unlap themselves under the races late safety car. Stroll was hoping he’d be able to make up some last lap places but had the opportunity taken away from him.

Thirteenth is certainly not where Stroll would’ve been hoping to finish his one-hundredth race in Formula One, the Canadian is hoping for better next season.

“It was a tricky race today and we were not able to benefit from the late Safety Car because we were not waved through to overtake, which was frustrating and I did not understand. It was a late chance to make up some places and potentially aim for points after we made the decision to pit again. P13 is not how we wanted to end the season and my 100th Grand Prix, but we have learned a lot this year that will put us in good stead for 2022. It has been great to be a part of Aston Martin’s first year back in Formula One, and I am sure there is a bright future ahead.”