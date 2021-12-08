“It has been an incredible three years” – George Russell

It looks set to be an emotional final round of the championship for Williams Racing, as they prepare for their final race with George Russell at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It has been a memorable three years for Russell with Williams, but his time at the team is finally about to end, before he joins the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team. The team will always hold a special place in the British driver’s heart after all they’ve accomplished together, they now have one more weekend to do something magical.

Russell is ready for what will be a very emotional weekend, as the team look to secure eighth in the Constructors’ Championship.

“We head to Abu Dhabi for the final race of the season and what is sure to be a weekend full of mixed emotions as my journey with Williams comes to an end. It has been an incredible three years with the team, with many highs but also some lows, but I am determined to go out in the best possible fashion and help the team secure eighth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

“It would be a fitting reward for all the hard work and efforts from everyone at Grove over the past few years as we’ve battled back from our difficulties when I first joined the team. I am sure there will be plenty of feelings and emotions after the Grand Prix on Sunday but until then, my full focus is on the track and putting together a strong weekend.”

“Our main goal this weekend will be to secure eighth” – Nicholas Latifi

Nicholas Latifi is looking to end the year on a high at the Yas Marina Circuit, the Canadian has had his best season so far in Formula One so will be hoping to end the year strongly.

Latifi goes into the weekend with the aim of securing the team eighth place, a result which would demonstrate all the hard work that has gone on at the team. Latifi is excited to tryout the brand new layout.

“There are always mixed feelings going into the final race of the year, but I’m excited to get out on track at Yas Marina Circuit. It will be interesting to see how the changes to the track impact the racing there, but it’s good to see circuits looking to make improvements and I think it will provide a more exciting show for the fans.

“Our main goal this weekend will be to secure eighth place in the Constructors’ Championship. The whole team has worked incredibly hard throughout the year; it would be great to be rewarded with that result and finish off our season on a high.”