“I’ve been racing a long time but that was incredibly tough” – Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton took his one-hundred-third and potentially craziest race victory of his career, after winning the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in highly controversial fashion at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Team-mate Valtteri Bottas claimed a brilliant third place after winning a drag race to the line.

Hamilton showed all his years of experience and rose above the challenge of title-rival Max Verstappen, after the pair collided in dangerous fashion late on.

It was actually a relatively calm start to the race, Hamilton made an excellent start from pole and led the opening laps of the grand prix with Bottas sitting just behind, before all kinds of mayhem broke loose. Mick Schumacher crashed heavily at the dangerous Turn 22 bringing out an immediate safety car at first. Both Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team drivers dived into the pits, whereas Verstappen stayed out and took the lead in the process.

The red flag was flown moments later, giving Verstappen a free pit-stop and the lead of the grand prix, much to Hamilton’s dismay. When the race restarted Verstappen was on pole with Hamilton alongside in second, with the latter making an excellent restart to the race. Hamilton had the inside line for Turn 1 but was importantly ahead of Verstappen, the Dutchman went off the circuit before forcing Hamilton wide when rejoining, Esteban Ocon capitalised on the duo’s duel and moved ahead of Hamilton.

Carnage broke out further down the field with debris and stricken cars all over the exit of Turn 3, the red flag was brought out yet again. In a weird turn of events, the FIA Race Director Michael Masi, offered Red Bull Racing the chance for Verstappen to simply restart the race behind Hamilton, instead of a time penalty, Red Bull accepted.

At the commencing restart Ocon was on pole with Hamilton starting second, both on the hard compound tyre, with Verstappen in third but crucially on the medium. The softer compound saw Verstappen get an excellent start and move from third to first as they exited the opening corners, Hamilton fell to third but quickly rose to second. The British driver then set about closing down the championship leader.

The race which had already seen a ridiculous amount of drama took yet another turn, Hamilton much later in the race got a super slipstream and dived down the inside of Verstappen at Turn 1. Hamilton ran wide but importantly made the corner, Verstappen though went straight across Turns 1 and 2, gaining a reasonable advantage. Verstappen’s actions saw himself awarded a five-second penalty. The drama only intensified from this moment.

Red Bull instructed Verstappen to let Hamilton pass, which he tried to do down the back straight after slowing massively. Hamilton wasn’t told that Verstappen was trying to let him pass, the world champion was visibly confused as to what the Dutchman was doing. The talking point of the race then occurred, Verstappen suddenly braked sharply resulting in Hamilton hitting the back of Verstappen’s car, heavily damaging his front-wing. After the race Verstappen was awarded a further ten-second penalty for the incident.

Anger and confusion went back and forth between the teams, drivers and the FIA, with Verstappen then eventually letting Hamilton past before cunningly diving immediately back up the inside at the final corner. Verstappen however then let Hamilton take the lead, this time without fighting back. Hamilton then went on to claim victory and the fastest lap, in what was one of the most bonkers, intense, confusing races in Formula One history.

Hamilton is now level on points with just one race to go, after winning one of the toughest races of his career.

“I’ve been racing a long time but that was incredibly tough – I tried to be as sensible and as tough as I could be out there but also sensible with all my race experience over the years, just keeping the car on track and staying clean. It was difficult but we persevered as a Team. We’ve had all sorts of things thrown at us in the second half of this season so I’m just really proud of everyone. I’m really grateful for the crowd we’ve had this weekend – it’s nice to be here.



“We’ve done an amazing job with what we have this weekend, Valtteri did a great job today to get big points for the Team – this is for all the guys and girls back at the factory. It’s been an amazing event! I felt very welcome here, the people have been lovely and the track is phenomenal to drive, very difficult physically and mentally, but you wouldn’t want it any other way. So, on to the next one!”

“I hung in there for an excellent finish” – Valtteri Bottas

It wasn’t as crazy a race for Valtteri Bottas but it still was far from straightforward. Bottas made a great start to the race initially, before slipping down the field during the multiple restarts. He found himself in fifth after the final restart but drove superbly to overtake Daniel Ricciardo at first, in what was an exciting but most of all clean battle.

Bottas was left with just enough laps to hunt down third placed at the time Ocon, who put up an incredible defencive display. The Finnish driver failed to give up and exited the final corner on the final lap unbelievably, out-dragging Ocon over the line to clinch third from the Frenchman.

The podium left Bottas very happy, the Finnish driver’s podium also means he has secured third place in the world championship.

“It wasn’t an easy day, there were so many obstacles with the red flags and all the incidents, it made it a bit tricky. I just kept pushing, it was tough to overtake today but I finally got to P3 on the final straight – it was such a nice feeling to get the podium that way. Esteban drove great today, he was difficult to pass but I hung in there for an exciting finish. Good for team points today, and great that Lewis and Max are level on points, we have an incredible weekend ahead in Abu Dhabi!”