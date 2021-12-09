Formula 1

Logan Sargeant to Drive For Williams in The End of Season Abu Dhabi Test

Ahead of the final round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship, Williams Racing have announced that Academy Driver Logan Sargeant, will drive for the team at the end of season test at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Sargeant was announced as a Williams Academy Driver in the buildup to the United States Grand Prix. The American driver who is still only twenty-years-old, is now preparing for his first taste of Formula One machinery. Sargeant will drive the FW43B during the end of season test after this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The American who came seventh in this year’s Formula Three championship, and who also drove at the final round of the Formula Two championship at Saudi Arabia last weekend, can’t wait to get his first ever experience in a Formula One car and is extremely thankful to Williams for their support.

“I can’t wait for my first run in a Formula One car and want to thank the team for trusting me with this amazing opportunity. I’ve been spending time in the factory at Grove and getting to grips with the simulator, which has helped me get an initial feel for the characteristics of the FW43B, but to be able to get out on track will be an incredible experience and one that I won’t forget. I’ll be going into the test looking to perform the best I can and to learn as much as possible from the team.”

